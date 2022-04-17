AEW legend predicts that Satnam Singh will be a major name in the next 10 years (Exclusive)

When Indian giant Satnam Singh made his AEW debut this past week, the internet was torn. Tony Khan went so far as to admit that turning the lights out may not have been the best way to introduce the big man to the world.

‘Point God’ Jeremy Lambert @jeremylambert88 Tony Khan said on Busted Open he could have done Satnam Singh debut better. Wasn't his idea to do the lights out, but approved it. The idea came from someone with "30 years experience" and nobody in the production meeting shot it down. Tony Khan said on Busted Open he could have done Satnam Singh debut better. Wasn't his idea to do the lights out, but approved it. The idea came from someone with "30 years experience" and nobody in the production meeting shot it down.

Former WWE Superstar Mark Henry, who is a presenter and coach in All Elite Wrestling, recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview organized by Eurosport. The veteran is one of Satnam Singh's biggest supporters, and he believes that Singh will be a force to be reckoned with in the pro wrestling world.

Here's what Henry said when asked if big men are still relevant in the business today:

"Always. Satnam Singh will be a major player in pro wrestling over the next 10 years." Henry continued, "He is gonna not just make a lot of money, but people will know his name." [6:58-7:17]

Who is AEW star Satnam Singh?

Satnam Singh is a simple man from India who traveled halfway across the world to the United States to make a name for himself in basketball. While his NBA dreams did not pan out in the way that he had imagined, Singh is focused on making a name for himself in the wrestling ring.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling long before his recent debut, the Indian star outlined his ambitions in the pro wrestling world. It is clear that he's not content with just being a name on the roster.

"I want to be one of the biggest wrestlers in the world. I want to be next level in India. The next upcoming star. I want to be the wrestler everyone is excited to know about in the coming future. I want to make a big mark in India through AEW," said Satnam Singh.

