AEW legend Sting looks unrecognizable in new photo

An AEW legend seems to be enjoying his retirement life. He looks almost unrecognizable in a recent photo.

Sting is considered an icon in the world of professional wrestling. He wrestled for several promotions like WCW, WWE, and TNA Wrestling before settling down in AEW. During his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion, The Vigilante formed a formidable duo with Darby Allin. Together, they captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship during his last year as an in-ring performer. Last year at Revolution, The Icon finally called time on his career.

A recent photo of The Icon started doing the rounds on social media. In this photo, the AEW legend looked almost unrecognizable with a grey goatee. Check out the picture below:

Following his retirement, he returned to save his former tag team partner from being set on fire by Jack Perry.

Tony Khan named Sting in his Mount Rushmore of wrestling

It's no surprise that Tony Khan is a major fan of The Icon given how well he treated the WCW legend during his time in his company. The Franchise of WCW was always booked strongly and never lost a match in the Jacksonville-based promotion. In fact, The Vigilante retired as one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Hence, when Tony Khan was asked to name his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling during an interview with Brice Butler for Sports Illustrated's Super Bowl Radio Show, he put the Icon on top of that list along with Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Bret Hart:

"I would say the aforementioned undefeated AEW World [Tag Team] Champion, retired last year at Revolution, Sting," Khan said. "Ric Flair...Steve Austin...and Bret Hart." [From 04:45 to 05:02]

It will be interesting to see if The Icon will make another appearance for All Elite Wrestling sometime this year.

