AEW won't let a popular former WWE Superstar dethrone Jon Moxley, says wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Many veterans and fans are wondering who would be the one to dethrone Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. According to Senior Editor Bill Apter, All Elite Wrestling wouldn't allow WWE veteran Jeff Jarrett to take the title from Moxley.

Jeff Jarrett recently announced that he’ll be retiring from professional wrestling once his current deal with AEW expires. Double J has his sights set on adding the AEW World Title to his resume. However, it might have to wait a bit longer as Jeff Jarrett lost a future opportunity at the title against Claudio Castagnoli recently.

On the recent edition of Sportskeeda's exclusive The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with Mac Davis, Bill Apter claimed that Jeff Jarrett can not defeat Jon Moxley for the world title as The Purveyor of Violence already has multiple targets on his back. Apter mentioned Cope, MJF, and Bobby Lashley as some names who could have a clash for the gold against the leader of The Death Riders.

"Jeff Jarrett as world champion, he'd have to beat Jon Moxley. Cope, Adam Copeland, aka Edge, is after Jon Moxley. MJF is after Jon Moxley. Daniel Garcia is after Jon Moxley. Bobby Lashley. Everybody there wants to (sic) shot at him. I think that Jeff Jarrett against Moxley would be a good match, but I don't think Jeff will win the title." [00:58 - 1:36]

Jon Moxley's path to the AEW World Championship

A couple of months ago in AEW, Jon Moxley introduced a unique heel character as compared to his previous personas. He destroyed the Blackpool Combat Club and changed the direction of the faction by renaming it The Death Riders.

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli were quick to kick out Bryan Danielson. Moxley went on to retire The American Dragon at WrestleDream PPV to continue ruling Tony Khan's promotion.

Fans will have to wait and see which All Elite Wrestling star Tony Khan books to eventually dethrone Jon Moxley from the top.

