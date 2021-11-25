WCW legend Lex Luger praises AEW star for making him look good in 60-man Battle Royal at World War 3

Lex Luger was full of praise for AEW's Paul Wight and other wrestling legends like Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and others for putting him over as a top babyface back in World War 3, nearly 25 years ago.

WCW World War 3 bore witness to a 60-man battle royal. The final four members were Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Paul Wight alongside Lex Luger. The former three were together as heels and tried to gang up on Luger. The nWo trio sold excellently for Luger before Paul Wight eliminated The Total Package for the win.

Taking to Twitter, Lex Luger thanked the heels for helping him get over with the crowd as a babyface by selling perfectly.

"Wow !! Talk about a baby face feed by a group of top heels !! They really shined me Big props to @RealKevinNash @TheRealXPac @PaulWight Scott Hall"- Lex Luger tweeted.

They say that a hero is only as good as the villain he's up against. Luckily for Lex Luger, some of the best heels that this industry has ever seen were involved with him at the time. The New World Order ran roughshod over the WCW roster, and anyone who stood up to them was automatically elevated to the status of a top babyface in the company.

Lex Luger and AEW's Sting were a big part of WCW

Lex Luger was a big part of WCW programming at a time when wrestling as an industry entered its most explosive era.

During his run as a babyface, he teamed up with current AEW star Sting and lifted the WCW World Tag Team Championship. The pair later had a one-on-one feud.

Lex Luger retired in 2006 and hasn't been seen in a wrestling ring again, as he is physically unable to now. However, it's entirely possible that we'll see him make some type of appearance again, be it AEW or WWE.

