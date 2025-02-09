AEW likely to suspend major star after shocking incident on Collision

A major star is likely to be suspended by AEW after a shocking incident on Collision. This surprised the fans and even the commentators who witnessed the action.

La Faccion Ingobernable consisting of Rush, Dralistico, and Beast Mortos took on Ares Alexander, Jay Alexander, and Brick Savage. The match was quick and it ended quite easily in the favor of the team from Mexico.

However, after the bout, they attacked their opponents only for Komander to come out and make the save. LFI then got hold of him and wanted to unmask him only for Hologram to return. As all this was happening, Rush was being restrained in the ring by AEW officials.

After a lot of to and fro, Rush knocked out a referee with a clean punch much to the shock of everybody. Commentator Nigel McGuinness also alluded to the fact that the 37-year-old could be facing a possible suspension or a fine as a result of his actions.

It will be interesting to hear his side of the story on why he attacked the officials in the way he did. Tony Khan will no doubt be wanting to know the reasons and then weigh out possible repercussions.

