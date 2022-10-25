The wrestling world exploded after a clip resurfaced exposing former AEW World Champion CM Punk's drastic change in behavior in less than 365 days.

The former WWE Superstar made his AEW debut last year. This was one of the biggest moments in pro wrestling history. Fans were beyond elated after the self-proclaimed Best in the World made his return to the squared circle after seven years.

The Straight Edge Superstar's first match in AEW was in the 2021 edition of the All Out pay-per-view. A year later, on the same event, Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion.

After the pay-per-view, Punk threw a tantrum at the post-show media scrum, which led to a brawl backstage between Ace Steel, Punk, and The Elite that resulted in him getting stripped of his title and suspended indefinitely.

Wrestling journalist Denise Salcedo posted a clip on her social media comparing CM Punk to both the post-show media scrums.

Fans shared their reactions to the drastic change in behavior and attitude in the span of one year.

Many felt that he was jealous of the growth of former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page.

mike @emondm24 @_denisesalcedo He was so bitter,you would have thought he got screwed ala Bret. I still have no idea why he went after Hangman because of a promo when Mjf and Kingston said worse to Punk @_denisesalcedo He was so bitter,you would have thought he got screwed ala Bret. I still have no idea why he went after Hangman because of a promo when Mjf and Kingston said worse to Punk

Bobby Mitchell @Bmitchell182 @emondm24 @_denisesalcedo Pure jealousy. He knew he was washed in the ring and couldn't stand the fact Hangman wouldn't slow down and make him look good. I still think he broke his foot trying to do a buckshot lariat and used the fan dive as an excuse. @emondm24 @_denisesalcedo Pure jealousy. He knew he was washed in the ring and couldn't stand the fact Hangman wouldn't slow down and make him look good. I still think he broke his foot trying to do a buckshot lariat and used the fan dive as an excuse.

Some shared their support for Punk and believed that it was the fault of the rest of the roster.

💚🎃John🎃💚 @JpOuterHaven @_denisesalcedo Ppl joke "that escalated quickly" Nah ppl were taking digs at him for a entire year & that was the culmination of a guy sick of everyone's bullshit. Like being teased in high school & getting into a fight. WWE He hated the machine not the ppl, AEW he hated the ppl not the machine @_denisesalcedo Ppl joke "that escalated quickly" Nah ppl were taking digs at him for a entire year & that was the culmination of a guy sick of everyone's bullshit. Like being teased in high school & getting into a fight. WWE He hated the machine not the ppl, AEW he hated the ppl not the machine

💎 @iSmiteTheIce @_denisesalcedo @SeanRossSapp People's reactions and comments to what happened during and post this scrum prove that what Daniel Bryan said about the fans in 2019 was right @_denisesalcedo @SeanRossSapp People's reactions and comments to what happened during and post this scrum prove that what Daniel Bryan said about the fans in 2019 was right https://t.co/7SKP5jBSm5

Kevin Wilson @thekev1983 @_denisesalcedo I still feel like some of his reasoning for being angry is valid. I can see guys getting a big head. They are all great wrestlers but that doesn't mean they know better then the icons who got them all into this in the first place. @_denisesalcedo I still feel like some of his reasoning for being angry is valid. I can see guys getting a big head. They are all great wrestlers but that doesn't mean they know better then the icons who got them all into this in the first place.

Literally The Worst @_theworstreally @_denisesalcedo He probably was happy until the whole mess about Colt Cabana being associated with him. When are people going to realize that Kenny and the Bucks didn’t get AEW started for the fans, but as their own ego project? And anyone who is a bigger draw than them, they try to marginalize @_denisesalcedo He probably was happy until the whole mess about Colt Cabana being associated with him. When are people going to realize that Kenny and the Bucks didn’t get AEW started for the fans, but as their own ego project? And anyone who is a bigger draw than them, they try to marginalize

doomsday @juan85444738 @_denisesalcedo Wonder how many more top tier talent the bucks and Kenny need to get rid of before they figure out they’re the problem @_denisesalcedo Wonder how many more top tier talent the bucks and Kenny need to get rid of before they figure out they’re the problem

People also believed that the multi-time WWE Champion had always been high on himself and it had only taken a long time for the fans to realize that. They also shared Punk's statements from the past insinuating that he is also a hypocrite.

Brian @canefan27 @_denisesalcedo He's always been disingenuous. CM Punk, the character, is great fun. Phil Brooks, on the other hand, is a cancer that has burned bridges everywhere he goes. That said, I hope he can finally mature and become a genuinely good person. I hope he finds peace someday soon. @_denisesalcedo He's always been disingenuous. CM Punk, the character, is great fun. Phil Brooks, on the other hand, is a cancer that has burned bridges everywhere he goes. That said, I hope he can finally mature and become a genuinely good person. I hope he finds peace someday soon.

WrslnBadJedi🧹Ω💜🍪 @Ms_Bad_Jedi @_denisesalcedo Reminded me of something that I found some time ago @_denisesalcedo Reminded me of something that I found some time ago https://t.co/hHOwRSZfKO

The Lowell Lock Monster @RIPLockMonsters @_denisesalcedo As much as I love CM Punk the Wrestler/Performer, the AEW locker room is better off without Phil Brooks in it. @_denisesalcedo As much as I love CM Punk the Wrestler/Performer, the AEW locker room is better off without Phil Brooks in it.

The wrestling world also mentioned that they do not know the whole story yet and people need to wait and then make a judgment.

Southern Adam 🇺🇦🇵🇸🇹🇼🚩🏴 @AdamThomas616 @ShinyFrontz @emondm24 @_denisesalcedo Furthermore, is this even true? Punk could just be exaggerating. Maybe he's just sensitive and thought Hangman said it the wrong way. We should wait for Page's side of the story, if it ever comes out. Page doesn't seem the type to dredge and prolong drama like Punk. @ShinyFrontz @emondm24 @_denisesalcedo Furthermore, is this even true? Punk could just be exaggerating. Maybe he's just sensitive and thought Hangman said it the wrong way. We should wait for Page's side of the story, if it ever comes out. Page doesn't seem the type to dredge and prolong drama like Punk.

Tim @TimmySimko @_denisesalcedo I remember him crying happy tears at the scrum after he beat Hangman saying he loves wrestling. What flipped that switch in such a short amount of time? @_denisesalcedo I remember him crying happy tears at the scrum after he beat Hangman saying he loves wrestling. What flipped that switch in such a short amount of time?

Billy Thee G.O.A.T. 🐐🏴 @PlayZeeGame @_denisesalcedo So, obviously something really bad happened to go from one version to another. This wasn't character work, this was the guy. Maybe he didn't feel as appreciated backstage? We'll never know. I'm sad I've never gotten to have a "true" CM Punk experience? But, maybe this is it? @_denisesalcedo So, obviously something really bad happened to go from one version to another. This wasn't character work, this was the guy. Maybe he didn't feel as appreciated backstage? We'll never know. I'm sad I've never gotten to have a "true" CM Punk experience? But, maybe this is it?

Grateful for the last year we got, glad I got to see him wrestle live in August even if it was a short story progressing squash. @_denisesalcedo This hurts. It's also showing how we as fans really need to not take anything for granted cause of how quickly things can change.Grateful for the last year we got, glad I got to see him wrestle live in August even if it was a short story progressing squash. @_denisesalcedo This hurts. It's also showing how we as fans really need to not take anything for granted cause of how quickly things can change.Grateful for the last year we got, glad I got to see him wrestle live in August even if it was a short story progressing squash.

AEW rumored to buy-out the rest of CM Punk's contract

After debuting with the promotion in 2021, the two-time AEW World Champion signed a multi-year contract.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently reported that people within AEW are seriously considering a buy-out for the rest of CM Punk's contract.

"Those with close knowledge of the situation said they are in talks with Punk about a buy-out of the remaining years of his contract which tells you that they are not looking to bring him back. The hold-up right now is said to be the non-compete period. Obviously if the non-compete is an issue, it’s about interest in going to WWE because there’s no need for a non-compete otherwise because nobody else but AEW and WWE can pay him close to what he was making," Dave Meltzer said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

AEW President Tony Khan has been silent regarding the whole situation. Only time will tell if he speaks up and clears the air regarding it.

