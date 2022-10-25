The wrestling world exploded after a clip resurfaced exposing former AEW World Champion CM Punk's drastic change in behavior in less than 365 days.
The former WWE Superstar made his AEW debut last year. This was one of the biggest moments in pro wrestling history. Fans were beyond elated after the self-proclaimed Best in the World made his return to the squared circle after seven years.
The Straight Edge Superstar's first match in AEW was in the 2021 edition of the All Out pay-per-view. A year later, on the same event, Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion.
After the pay-per-view, Punk threw a tantrum at the post-show media scrum, which led to a brawl backstage between Ace Steel, Punk, and The Elite that resulted in him getting stripped of his title and suspended indefinitely.
Wrestling journalist Denise Salcedo posted a clip on her social media comparing CM Punk to both the post-show media scrums.
Fans shared their reactions to the drastic change in behavior and attitude in the span of one year.
Many felt that he was jealous of the growth of former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page.
Some shared their support for Punk and believed that it was the fault of the rest of the roster.
People also believed that the multi-time WWE Champion had always been high on himself and it had only taken a long time for the fans to realize that. They also shared Punk's statements from the past insinuating that he is also a hypocrite.
The wrestling world also mentioned that they do not know the whole story yet and people need to wait and then make a judgment.
AEW rumored to buy-out the rest of CM Punk's contract
After debuting with the promotion in 2021, the two-time AEW World Champion signed a multi-year contract.
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently reported that people within AEW are seriously considering a buy-out for the rest of CM Punk's contract.
"Those with close knowledge of the situation said they are in talks with Punk about a buy-out of the remaining years of his contract which tells you that they are not looking to bring him back. The hold-up right now is said to be the non-compete period. Obviously if the non-compete is an issue, it’s about interest in going to WWE because there’s no need for a non-compete otherwise because nobody else but AEW and WWE can pay him close to what he was making," Dave Meltzer said. [H/T WrestleTalk]
AEW President Tony Khan has been silent regarding the whole situation. Only time will tell if he speaks up and clears the air regarding it.
What is your impression about CM Punk? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.