AEW locker room rushed into the ring after Christian Cage threatened to break top AEW star's neck at All Out

The TNT Championship was on the line tonight as Luchasaurus defended his title against Darby Allin, with Christian Cage standing by the former's side. After weeks of going at it, they finally get to settle this in the ring, with Christian Cage standing by at ringside. However, the ending of the bout compelled the entire AEW locker room to come to the aid of Allin.

In what was a gruesome match, to say the least, Allin was left beaten and battered by hard-hitting attacks by the champion, including being crushed by the steel steps on the outside.

After trying to deal with the TNT Champion and Christian's interferences, Darby Allin fell short as Luchasaurus hit two piledrivers to successfully defend his title. After the match, they were not satisfied, as Cage set up Darby Allin's head on a steel chair, looking to hit the con-chair-to. The move could have potentially broken Allin's neck.

However, before Cage could execute his plans, Shawn Spears and several other members of the AEW locker room quickly ran out to stop the attack from happening, sending Cage and Luchasaurus running.

The aftermath of Luchasaurus and Christian Cage's attack can be seen here.

The reign of Luchasaurus and Christian Cage continues after a strong showing tonight against one of the roster's top stars. It remains to be seen who will challenge the TNT Champion next.

