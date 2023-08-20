AEW made a big blunder with Ricky Starks' current suspension; All Out status revealed 

More information regarding Ricky Starks' status has just been revealed. He was suspended from in-ring competition due to his attack on Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

In an interview with Tony Schiavone, Ricky Starks' suspension status was addressed. According to Schiavone, when he announced that the suspension was for 30 days, which was inaccurate, and it should have been for only four weeks (28 days). This started on the day the Absolute attacked the Hall of Famer, so according to him, he served half of his suspension already.

Starks was allowed to appear on Collision after he announced last week that he got a manager's license. However, Starks' suspension meant that he would not be able to go to Wembley for All In to compete. His suspension ending in two weeks meant that he would be available for All Out in Chicago instead.

Ricky Starks may not be able to compete, but he is more than cleared to simply be at the venue for AEW events. With both All In and All Out right around the corner, he may be able to make an impact despite not actually competing.

