AEW makes Malakai Black announcement

AEW Road Rager was a raging success. Fans were promised a treat on AEW's return to the road and the Tony Khan-led promotion delivered big time. The matches and segments announced ahead of time created enough hype, and to add to that, Malakai Black aka Tommy End (fka Aleister Black in WWE) made a thrilling debut.

However, AEW hadn't officially announced that Malakai Black is #AllElite in their traditional fashion. This led to slight skepticism about whether the deal was permanent or not. Fortunately, the fears were quickly unfounded as AEW announced via Twitter that Black is All Elite.

Fellow wrestlers tweeted about Black's debut, including his current partner Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega), and former rival in WWE Buddy Murphy.

@TommyEnd - Congrats!…. But don’t forget about me! How’s the eye 👁 — B -Murph (@WWE_Murphy) July 8, 2021

I couldn’t be prouder 🥲🥲 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 8, 2021

Blown away by the revelation, fans were salivating at the prospect of Black in AEW.

IT'S TOMMY END!!!!! AND HE BLACK MASS BOTH ARN ANDERSON AND CODY RHODES WELCOME TO AEW WOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!! #AEWDynamite #RoadRager pic.twitter.com/5nZHWfyC9j — Aaron Martin (@BroGod4Life) July 8, 2021

Me watching Tommy End kick Arn and Cody in the head#AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/1nMzaMbbVv — The Captain (@MondaysHangout) July 8, 2021

Malakai Black eyeing Nightmare Family at AEW Road Rager

Malakai Black on AEW

AEW commentators constantly sold light blackouts in the arena as glitches due to stormy weather. However, when Arn Anderson was delivering his promo, the lights went out again, before being faced by Malakai Black. He didn't hesitate before taking out the wrestling legend with Black Mass. Cody Rhodes rushed to the ring, only to be on the receiving end of another Black Mass.

Black's motivations and intentions are unclear, but knowing him, we should be in for an intriguing first feud between the AEW EVP and Malakai Black. An in-ring clash between Cody and Black is indeed a dream match fans have been fantasy-booking for years now.

But the dream matches with Malakai Black are truly endless just like with Andrade. I am guessing he will face Cody at All Out with him beating him.#AEWDynamite #RoadRager pic.twitter.com/PPofJJFNSN — Inkling Mario (@InklingMario) July 8, 2021

Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, Pac, Eddie Kingston, Ray Fenix and Andrade will all make good opponents for Malakai Black, who is undoubtedly one of AEW's biggest ever acquisitions.

