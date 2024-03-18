AEW makes an announcement regarding Jon Moxley

AEW recently made a huge announcement concerning former World Champion Jon Moxley.

All Elite Wrestling announced their video game, Fight Forever, in November 2020. Considering that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who are massive video gamers themselves, were involved in the project, fans had huge expectations. However, when the game was released in June 2023 after being in development for years, it received widespread criticism for its lackluster roster and several bugs. Since then, AEW Fight Forever's trajectory has seemingly only gone downhill.

In an attempt to gain some traction on their game, AEW Games' X account announced a new segment called Monday Mayhem, where they will feature one wrestler from the game's roster. This week's feature is none other than former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

"Brace yourselves for devastation! Introducing our new segment #MondayMayhem Every Monday we will explode onto the scene and feature a wrestler from the #AEWFightForever roster delivering chaos! We debut with the relentless @JonMoxley. Get ready for a wild ride."

Dutch Mantell gives his honest thoughts on Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley first arrived at All Elite Wrestling in 2019, and it looked like Tony Khan was trying to build the company around the former WWE Superstar. Mox became the second AEW World Champion and held the title for several months. Moxley was treated like a massive star even though not many critics thought very highly of him.

During an episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager recalled an incident when Jon Moxley sent his promo photos to TNA. He went as far as to say that Moxley didn't look like a star.

"When I was in the TNA, you get publicity photos or promo photos of guys that want to come in. And I saw them. Dean Ambrose sent it in. I am looking at it, At that time, I says [sic], this is not a knock on him. I didn't see any intrigue about him, the way he looked. It's funny that he did look like a plumber," he said. [From 47:28 to 48:12]

The wrestling veteran continued:

"I don't know what a plumber looks like. or a[n] hourly worker. He didn't look like a star. He stood there, and his body is [sic] not overwhelming. His face is... his hair were short. He didn't look like somebody that you could build a promotion around." [From 48:14 to 48:34]

