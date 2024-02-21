Former WWE Champion is not on the same level as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, according to wrestling veteran

Roman Reigns has gone from strength to strength in the past decade. The Tribal Chief is locked in a red-hot feud with Cody Rhodes presently. Before his singles run, Reigns was a member of The Shield alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. While Rollins evolved into Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Ambrose switched to AEW, where he performs under the name Jon Moxley.

Moxley is enjoying an incredible run at AEW, but there is some criticism of his current position at the Jacksonville-based company. One fan doesn't like The Lunatic Fringe's current avatar and his stint at AEW. He said that the legendary Jim Cornette would describe Moxley's look as that of a plumber. The fan sought another wrestling veteran, Dutch Mantell's opinion on the run.

Mantell was more than forthcoming about what he thought about the former WWE Champion's look and comparison to the other Shield members on the 'Ask Dutch Anything' portion of the podcast 'Storytime with Dutch Mantell.'

"When I was in the TNA, you get publicity photos or promo photos of guys that want to come in. And I saw them. Dean Ambrose sent it in. I am looking at it, At that time, I says [sic], this is not a knock on him. I didn't see any intrigue about him, the way he looked. It's funny that he did look like a plumber. " he said. [47-28 - 48:120]

He then continued:

"I don't know what a plumber looks like. or a[n] hourly worker. He didn't look like a star. He stood there, and his body is [sic] not overwhelming. His face is... his hair were short. He didn't look like somebody that you could build a promotion around." [48:14 - 48:34]

View the clip here:

The former Desperados faction member also talked about Moxley's WWE stint and said that while he was in The Shield, he was covered by Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The former WCW commentator said Moxley is concentrating on the hardcore aspect of wrestling, which he opined won't make the former AEW World Champion a star, like his WWE counterparts Reigns and Rollins.

Roman Reigns needs to inspire The Tribal Heir to win

Roman Reigns is ruling the WWE roster, and his WrestleMania match will surely draw the crowd. While he's having a fantastic run, the same can't be said of another member of The Bloodline Faction, Solo Sikoa.

Sikoa shocked the wrestling world by defeating John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023 but hasn't tasted victory since then, having lost a whopping 26 matches since then.

The former NXT North American Champion has been groomed as Tribal Heir, but before that happens, the Anoa'i family member needs to snap his losing streak and return to winning ways.

Will Roman Reigns inspire Solo Sikoa to a victory? Tell us in the comments section below.

