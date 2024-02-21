Roman Reigns needs to have a serious talk with Solo Sikoa before he embarrasses The Bloodline even more

Roman Reigns needs to have a private conversation with Solo Sikoa immediately.

Solo Sikoa defeated WWE legend John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023. The Bloodline member has surprisingly lost every single match since his massive win over Cena. Sikoa has been a member of the main roster for about two years at this point, and was recently crowned The Tribal Heir of The Bloodline by Roman himself.

Since defeating Cena, Solo has lost 26 straight matches and has drawn one match against LA Knight. At this point, Solo's record has become laughable and Roman Reigns certainly needs to have a talk with him. The Bloodline is one of the most powerful and dominant factions in the history of WWE. The fact that a major member of the faction has been losing matches one after the other for about four months now is embarrassing, to say the least.

Reigns needs to make Solo aware of the fact that while he bestowed upon him the honor of being his successor, his recent performances might make him wonder if he did the right thing. The Tribal Chief should warn Sikoa that if he doesn't start winning matches again, he might make Jimmy The Tribal heir.

Jey Uso believes Solo Sikoa could be the next Tribal Chief after Roman Reigns

In December last year, Jey Uso had a chat with Daily Mail's Alex McCarthy. He stated that he thought Solo could be the next Tribal Chief.

Check out his comments below:

"I'd like to keep it in the family. I think Solo could be the next Tribal Chief, but he's got a little growing to do." [H/T Daily Mail]

Jey also remarked that Solo is a top performer and will go 'real far' in the business. At this point though, Solo needs to improve his record and put an end to his uncomfortably long losing streak.

