AEW makes apparent major botch ahead of title match on Dynamite

AEW appeared to make a slight mistake ahead of Wardlow's TNT Open Challenge during Dynamite.

Wardlow has been the TNT Champion since dethroning Scorpio Sky in July and has since made it his mission to defend the belt as much as possible.

The best way for him to do this has been via an open challenge, which has seen the likes of Ryan Nemeth, Tony Nese, and Orange Cassidy fall victim to the Powerbomb Symphony.

This week saw the roles reversed, with Ari Daivari taking to the ring to lay the challenge to Wardlow. However, the former appeared more interested in buying the title than winning it.

It did appear to be a slip-up on AEW's part. After suggesting the match was an open challenge, it was expected that the champion would hold the challenge.

Sure enough, unphased by the call, Wardlow made his way to the ring. He made quick work of Daivari with a Powerbomb Symphony and pinfall. The match lasted just under two minutes.

After the match, Wardlow looked set for a fight with his rival Powerhouse Hobbs. However, his tag partner and ROH TV Champion, Samoa Joe, shockingly betrayed him.

The heel turn has seemingly set up a three-way showdown for the TNT Title with AEW Full Gear around the corner.

Did you catch the mistake? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes