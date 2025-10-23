  • home icon
AEW makes a big announcement on Jon Moxley's immediate future after his loss at WrestleDream 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 23, 2025 00:21 GMT
Jon Moxley is the leader of the Death Riders [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Jon Moxley is the leader of the Death Riders [Photo: AEW Official Website]

Just mere days after his disappointing loss at AEW WrestleDream, Jon Moxley's next major move has been revealed. It seems like he won't be slowing down things anytime soon.

Last weekend, Mox faced Darby Allin in an I Quit match. This was a brutal affair, as neither man gave an inch to the other. The match saw both men dig deep and pull out all the stops to dish out punishment to one another. In the end, despite the Death Riders making their presence known, it was Darby who took the win with an assist from his mentor, Sting.

Tonight, during the AEW Dynamite after WrestleDream, it has been announced that Jon Moxley will be in action during tonight's show. He will be taking on Kyle O'Reilly in singles action. It seems that despite all that happened at the pay-per-view, the leader of the Death Riders is not slowing down and taking some time off.

While Moxley was dealing with Darby Allin, the rest of the Death Riders focused on The Conglomeration. They were able to come out on top during the Tailgate Brawl Pre-Show, but it seems like things are far from being settled. It seems like Mox is now going to step into the fray for this feud between the two factions.

Allin is also booked for tonight's show, as it was announced that he'll be around to address his win over Jon Moxley at WrestleDream. Following their bout, it remains to be seen if this will mark the end of their feud and whether they will now move on to different things.

