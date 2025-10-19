WWE Hall of Famer shockingly shows up at AEW WrestleDream 2025 after retirement; attacks Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has found himself in an unexpected predicament tonight at AEW WrestleDream. A WWE legend has briefly come out of retirement and taken him out during his high-stakes match at the pay-per-view.Mox was part of tonight's main event as he faced Darby Allin in an I Quit match. This was a culmination of this long-standing feud between the men. It was only fitting as the animosity between them sprang into action during last year's edition of WrestleDream.During the match, both men did all they could to force the other to submit. They utilized various foreign objects and pushed each other past their pain thresholds. Eventually, Darby would finally get the upper hand, but before he could go any further, he was thwarted by the Death Riders.This soon became a six-on-one assault as they had him cornered and down for the count. They put him through several tables, and Jon Moxley even went as far as attempting to drown him by dunking his head in an aquarium. Unexpectedly, the one to come to Allin's aid was none other than his mentor, Sting.The Icon had Jon Moxley cornered, and he had his metal bat in hand. The rest of Mox's allies came to help, but Sting took them all out one by one. He then handed Darby his bat and let him get back to finishing his own business.The veteran made sure that neither one of the Death Riders could interfere, and even picked up Marina Shafir and carried her backstage. Darby Allin was left in the ring with Jon Moxley all by himself. After striking Mox with the bat, he hit him with a Stinger Dead Drop and locked him in the Scorpion Deathlock. This was enough to force Moxley to say &quot;I Quit&quot;. This was an incredible end to a brutal feud.