AEW makes big announcements for Dynamite, including a first-time-ever match for Chris Jericho

Next week's AEW Dynamite is being billed as the biggest episode ever in the promotion's history, and it will mark the beginning of the Winter season.

AEW is pushing the episode with the #WinterIsComing theme, and the most prominent match on the card is the AEW World Championship showdown between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega.

Mox vs. Omega will undoubtedly be the episode's main event, but the company has also stacked the episode with several other matches.

As confirmed on this week's Dynamite, Chris Jericho will take on Frankie Kazarian for the first time ever in a singles match on the upcoming episode.

AEW also announced a Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale match would feature several top AEW wrestlers. The winner of the match will be adjudged the new owner of the Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF beat Hangman Page in November 2019 to win the ring, and he would be involved in this year's Battle Royale to hold onto the ring.

Dr. Britt Baker will also wrestle on the show in a match against the highly-impressive Leyla Hirsch. All Elite Wrestling has also confirmed a big tag team match for the show.

Cody and Darby Allin will team up to take on Team Taz members Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Given below is the confirmed line-up for next week's AEW Dynamite:

Main Event: Jon Moxley (C) vs. Kenny Omega (AEW World Championship Match) Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian Dr. Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale Cody & Darby Allin (AEW TNT Champion) vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs

Given below are the currently confirmed participants for the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale:

Scorpio Sky

Private Party

Kip Sabian

Miro

Alex Reynolds

John Silver

Wardlow

Shawn Spears

Matt Hardy

Sammy Guevara

Matt Sydal

Hangman Page

MJF

Orange Cassidy

The #WinterIsComing edition of Dynamite promises to be a PPV-like offering from AEW, and the line-up speaks volumes of the efforts that are going in towards making the episode feel like a big deal.

What are your predictions for the December 2nd show, specifically the AEW World title match and the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale? Let us know in the comments section.