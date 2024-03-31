AEW makes a big move ahead of WrestleMania 40

AEW has made a significant announcement ahead of a jam-packed weekend next week regarding one of its shows. This will be the weekend of WrestleMania XL, WWE's most anticipated show of the year.

It was revealed tonight on AEW Collision by the commentary team that next week's edition of the Saturday show will be aired at a much later time. Instead of the usual 8:00 PM ET time slot, it will air at 11:30 PM ET. This could have been done to avoid competition from all the other major events occurring that weekend.

Besides Night One of WWE's WrestleMania XL happening that day, other sporting events will also take place during the weekend including games of the NCAA's March Madness tournament. Most basketball fans in the country will tune into the program.

Collision will be the only AEW show this week to have changes in terms of air time, as both Dynamite and Rampage will continue to air in the usual time slot. The match card for Collision next week has yet to be revealed, but fans can still expect a great show next Saturday.

