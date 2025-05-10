AEW makes a blockbuster announcement for historic Dynamite episode

Fans are in for a treat as AEW gears up to celebrate a major milestone in its television history. The Jacksonville-based promotion’s flagship show, Dynamite, is set to tape its 300th episode, marking a significant chapter in the company’s history.
The 300th edition of Dynamite will take place on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The announcement was made at NJPW Resurgence 2025 with a surprise video reveal on the arena screen. Later, the Jacksonville-based promotion confirmed the same on X and other social media platforms.
And if that wasn't enough, Tony Khan's promotion will also tape an episode of Collision on the same night at the Toyota Arena, just days ahead of the anticipated All In: Texas event at Globe Life Field.
This will be the second time that the company will bring Dynamite to this particular venue, reinforcing its growing presence in Southern California. Tickets will go on sale on May 19, with early access windows on May 13 (Premium seating) and May 15 (Insider presale).
"#AEWDynamite hits 300 episodes on Wednesday, July 2, and we’re celebrating with Dynamite 300 and #AEWCollision at the @ToyotaArena in Ontario, CA! Premium Seating Early Access 5/13; On Sale 5/19 Sign up to be an Insider," the post read.
AEW to tape Dynamite and Collision on the same night ahead of a huge PPV
On May 21, 2025, Tony Khan's promotion will debut in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and fans are in for a double treat. The company has announced that both Dynamite and Collision will be taped on the same night during this milestone show.
This back-to-back taping will serve as the go-home event leading directly into Double or Nothing 2025, which takes place just four days later on May 25 in Glendale, Arizona.
It seems like Tony Khan is pulling out all the stops as the company builds momentum toward one of its biggest pay-per-views of the year.