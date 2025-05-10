Major AEW debut officially announced

AEW has officially announced a major debut that will be taking place in a little over two weeks from now. This will come a few days before the highly anticipated pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. The promotion announced that Albuquerque will play host to their weekly shows for the first time.

Currently, the promotion is on the road to the event in Glendale, Arizona, on May 25, 2025. Currently, only two matches have been made official for Double or Nothing, the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals. In the women's bracket, it will be Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter. On the men's side, Will Ospreay takes on 'Hangman' Adam Page.

AEW has announced that they will be holding their debut show in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on May 21. It looks like that both Dynamite and Collision will be taped on the same night in what will be the go-home shows before the pay-per-view.

Check out the announcement below:

AEW set to hit a milestone with upcoming pay-per-view

Apart from the highly anticipated All In: Texas in July, another pay-per-view is slowly pulling off amazing numbers and could have a record-breaking turnout before the event.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Forbidden Door, which is set to take place at the O2 Arena in London on August 24, 2025, has already hit 1 million in sales despite only having their four-day pre-sale last week. The report also noted that the event may reach the third-highest gate in history behind both editions of AEW All In.

Last year's edition of the show reached above 11,000 tickets sold. WrestleTix, on X/Twitter, has reported that the pre-sale has already sold more than 11,000 tickets. These number may continue to go up as there are still more than three months till the show.

These numbers could also begin to skyrocket when the promotion heads on its road to the crossover pay-per-view and matches begin to be announced. This could end up even surpassing All In: Texas unless a boost in sales begins for the show.

