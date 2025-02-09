AEW makes an exciting announcement, mystery opponent to answer Max Caster's Open Challenge

Since the breaking up of his team, Max Caster is looking to prove why he's the best wrestler alive. Hence, he will have to face a mystery opponent in an open challenge.

Max Caster was once part of the best homegrown tag team in AEW, The Acclaimed. However, ever since he took on the moniker "Best Wrestler Alive," his changed attitude has caused a rift between him and his tag partner, Anthony Bowens.

On the January 18 episode of Collision, The Acclaimed officially disbanded after Bowens sided with Billy Gunn instead of Caster. This marked the full transformation of Caster as a heel.

On the February 1 episode of AEW Collision, Caster issued an open challenge, which Lio Rush answered. Despite Caster's claims to be the "Best Wrestler Alive," Rush was able to defeat him in 65 seconds.

Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Despite the quick loss, Caster wants to prove that he's the best wrestler alive, and hence, AEW announced that he would be issuing another open challenge next week on Dynamite.

Following this announcement, Max Caster took to social media to react to this announcement.

"WHO CAN SURVIVE THE BEST WRESTLER ALIVE™️?"

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Max Caster believes he would embarrass Goldberg in the ring

Max may wholeheartedly believe that he's the "Best Wrestler Alive." The only problem for him is that he may be the only one who believes this to be true. That's because his track record as a singles competitor is a bit concerning.

Platinum Max lost his previous two singles matches against Lio Rush and Swerve Strickland, with both losses coming in under three minutes. Despite this, he still believes he can embarrass anyone in the ring.

Max recently polled his fans on Instagram and asked them who could survive the Best Wrestler Alive. One fan answered Goldberg, which prompted the former tag team champion to say that he would embarrass him in the ring.

"I would embarrass him," Caster wrote in reply on Instagram.

Screenshot of Max's Instagram story [Credit: Caster on Instagram]

It will be interesting to see who will be the next person to answer Platinum Max's open challenge next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback