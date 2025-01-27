AEW star claims he would "embarrass" Goldberg in the ring

The world of AEW is once again discussing Bill Goldberg. There was a frenzy of rumors and speculation a while back as Tony Khan teased a potential deal with the WWE Hall of Famer. However, Goldberg has remained on good terms with Khan's competition. Now AEW's most controversial star has made a big claim about the former WCW Champion.

Max Caster is regarded by some as All Elite Wrestling's most outspoken wrestler on the roster, and it seems his heelish and braggadocious ways are growing now that he's split from The Acclaimed for a highly-anticipated singles run. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion continues to interact with fans on social media, which led to recent viral remarks on Roman Reigns of WWE, among others.

Platinum Max polled fans on Instagram this week and asked who could survive the self-proclaimed Best Wrestler Alive. One fan responded by naming Goldberg, but Caster wasn't impressed. The 35-year-old needed just four words to create more controversy:

"I would embarrass him," Max Caster wrote in the screenshot below.

Caster has not wrestled since he and Anthony Bowens came up short against The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, who won the World Tag Team Championship from Private Party two weeks after. Caster controversially split from Bowens and Billy Gunn weeks later on the Maximum Carnage Collision.

Updated AEW Dynamite lineup

All Elite Wrestling will air this week's Dynamite live from the VBC Probst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama. Below is the updated lineup:

Brian Cage vs. Will Ospreay

TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli (if he wins, Jarrett will become new #1 contender to World Champion Jon Moxley)

Wednesday's tapings will feature a rare Dynamite-Collision taping. Saturday's Collision will be taped to air in its usual timeslot on TNT and Max.

