Top AEW star claims Roman Reigns has no chance of beating him

A top AEW star claimed that the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns would lose to him if they faced each other. The star had a quick Q&A through his Instagram story, and fans responded with names of wrestlers they thought could beat him.

When Roman Reigns' name came up, Max Caster lived up to his gimmick and wrote that the OTC would lose to him. Caster seems to be moving on as a singles star after the recent break up of The Acclaimed. Max has been calling himself the 'Best Wrestler Alive' for the past several months but hasn't quite achieved success in terms of his singles record.

"With all due respect, he would lose to me," Caster wrote when a fan said Roman could survive him.

Trending

Image Source: Max Caster's Instagram story

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Former WWE star wants to see Roman Reigns vs. The Rock

Former WWE Divas Champion, Layla recently claimed she wanted to see the dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock. The money match is still not completely off and is speculated for WrestleMania 41. Speaking on Chairshot Sports recently, Layla said she would like to see Roman vs. Rock happen:

"I just feel like I would like to see Roman even if it goes to Roman Reigns and Rock. Like, that to me is a dream match. And I think I would like to see that match happen."

Moreover, The Rock surprisingly felicitated Roman with the 'Ula Fala' at RAW's Netflix premiere but there are still a few months left until WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen if the mega-blockbuster match will take place this year.

The Great One's busy Hollywood schedule has caused doubt over his availability for WrestleMania 41. With his supposed face turn on RAW's Netflix debut, a match with Cody Rhodes might also not happen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback