Roman Reigns squaring off with massive WWE legend at WrestleMania 41 must happen, says Layla

Roman Reigns is expected to have a huge match at WWE WrestleMania 41. Former Women's Champion Layla recently expressed her desire to see the OTC fight a massive legend.

Ahead of last year's WrestleMania, The Rock initially returned to square off against his cousin, Reigns. However, the match was scrapped following fan backlash over Cody Rhodes' position after winning last year's 'Rumble. While rumors suggested the massive match could happen at this year's extravaganza, The Final Boss' appearance on RAW's debut on Netflix seemingly hinted that it would not.

The Brahma Bull praised Reigns in his opening promo. He also hugged his cousin and placed the Ula Fala around his neck after the OTC beat Solo Sikoa in the Tribal Combat Match. Speaking on Chairshot Sports, Layla insisted she still wants to see The Rock vs. Reigns at the upcoming Show of Shows.

"I just feel like I would like to see Roman Reigns even if it goes to Roman Reigns and Rock. Like, that to me is a dream match. And I think I would like to see that match happen," she said. [8:59 - 9:12]

Check out her comments in the video below:

Former WWE Women's Champion thinks The Rock might compete in the Royal Rumble

During the same interview with Chairshot Sports, Layla discussed the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match. She predicted several surprise entrants, including Big E, Wade Barrett, and Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler).

The former WWE Women's Champion also claimed The Rock might surprisingly enter the Royal Rumble.

"The Rock. I know everyone would be like, 'What?' I still feel like The Rock might show up," she said.

The 47-year-old legend also gave her prediction regarding the winner of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. She said that she believes CM Punk will be the one to book his ticket to the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41.

