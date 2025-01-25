The Rock could make a surprise comeback during a massive match despite recent rumors, says ex-WWE champion

The Rock is rumored to miss WWE WrestleMania 41. However, former WWE Women's Champion Layla suggested that might not be true.

Upon his return last year, The Final Boss turned heel, joined The Bloodline, and had a heated feud with Cody Rhodes, leading to a tag team match at WrestleMania XL. However, The Rock seemingly turned babyface earlier this month as he praised The American Nightmare on RAW's debut on Netflix. The two even drank tequila together backstage. The 52-year-old legend's actions on the red brand parked rumors suggesting he might not be involved in this year's Show of Shows. Reports later claimed the Hollywood star could miss the show due to having to do Moana reshoots.

Nevertheless, Layla predicted The Rock would be a surprise entrant in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match as she gave her addressed the upcoming premium live event on Chairshot Sports:

"The Rock. I know everyone would be like, 'What?' I still feel like The Rock might show up," she said. [From 29:10 to 29:13]

Layla predicted the winner of the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble

During the same interview with Chairshot Sports, former Women's Champion Layla also predicted the winner of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Several top superstars have declared for the anticipated match, including Roman Reigns, John Cena, and CM Punk.

The former member of LayCool disclosed that she believes The Best in the World will emerge victorious:

"[Who wins the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble this year?] CM Punk. My reason is because I feel like he's not getting any younger, and that's just one of the reasons. And I feel like he left in such a tenacious way when he left WWE, and it was because he was never [in the] main event of WrestleMania," she said.

It would be interesting to see if the 47-year-old former superstar's predictions would come true.

