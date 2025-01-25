38-year-old major WWE Superstar will finally make his in-ring return after 3 years, says Layla

A major WWE Superstar has been out of action for nearly three years due to injury. Former Women's Champion Layla recently predicted he would finally return to the ring at Royal Rumble.

Big E suffered a serious neck injury during a match on SmackDown in March 2022. Since then, the Florida native has not been cleared to return to the squared circle. However, he returned on the December 2, 2024, edition of RAW to celebrate The New Day's 10th anniversary. His comeback saw his former partners, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, turn on him. Since then, many have speculated about him possibly returning to action.

While predicting surprise entrants in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match on Chairshot Sports, Layla revealed that she thinks Big E would finally make his in-ring return at the upcoming premium live event. She pointed out that the 38-year-old could have an encounter with his former New Day teammates in the bout:

"I think also Big E because he's been kinda itching. And, you know, with Kofi and Xavier might be a good mix too," he said. [From 30:01 to 30:11]

Layla also thinks another WWE star will make an in-ring comeback

Wade Barrett last competed in 2016 before he was released from WWE. He has since stepped away from in-ring competition. Since returning to the Stamford-based company in 2020, the 44-year-old has worked as a color commentator.

During the same interview with Chairshot Sports, Layla also predicted that Barrett would return to in-ring competition to participate in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match:

"I still believe Wade Barrett. I think he might," she said.

It would be interesting to see if fans would see Barrett or Big E back in the ring at the Royal Rumble.

