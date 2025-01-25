5-time WWE champion will return to the ring after 9 years to compete in Men's Royal Rumble, says Layla

WWE usually pulls out some surprise returns at Royal Rumble. Former WWE Women's Champion Layla recently predicted a 44-year-old superstar will return to the ring after nine years of absence to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Wade Barrett joined the Stamford-based company in 2007. He spent a few years in developmental before winning the first season of NXT in 2010 and made his main roster debut that same year as the leader of The Nexus. Over the next six years, the Englishman held the Intercontinental Title five times and won the 2015 King of the Ring tournament. However, he was released in 2016 and has since stepped away from in-ring competition. Although he returned to WWE in 2020, he has since been working as a color commentator.

While addressing her predictions for the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble on Chairshot Sports, Layla disclosed that she believes Barrett would make his in-ring return during this year's Men's Royal Rumble:

"I still believe Wade Barrett. I think he might," she said. [29:56 - 29:57]

What did Wade Barrett say about possibly returning to the WWE ring?

A few months ago, Drew McIntyre threatened Wade Barrett after the latter previously interfered to stop him from doing serious harm to CM Punk. The threat seemingly did not sit well with the former Intercontinental Champion. He then had a face-off with his friend before RAW General Manager Adam Pearce stopped them from possibly fighting. However, many believed the tense moment teased Barrett's return to in-ring action.

In an interview with PW Mania, the former King of the Ring addressed whether he would make an in-ring comeback:

"Let me be clear. I always say this. People want to talk about it all the time. I hype it up a little bit here and there. If the opportunity arises, obviously it’s something I would consider and think about and think, could I deliver something here but similarly, I’m absolutely thrilled with my role on commentary. It’s not something I’m looking to step away from. I don’t have some itch to scratch like a lot of the older guys have when they talk about comebacks. I’m really, really satisfied with what I’m doing right now," he said. [H/T: PW Mania]

It would be interesting to see if Barrett would be a surprise entrant in this year's Men's Royal Rumble.

