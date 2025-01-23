Update on The Nexus' WWE return in 2025

Fans have been clamoring for The Nexus' potential reunion in WWE for years. Heath Slater recently addressed whether the band will get back together in the future.

The Nexus, led by Wade Barrett, will go down in history as one of the biggest missed opportunities under Vince McMahon's regime. Their infamous loss to Team Cena at SummerSlam 2010 was considered the beginning of the group's end.

A year later, when CM Punk took over the reins of The Nexus, the stable became an afterthought on the main roster. Some OG members went their separate ways, while a few were released from their contracts. Almost 14 years later, since the group disbanded, Heath Slater has entertained the thought of The Nexus reuniting.

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online, he teased the idea of The Nexus taking over NXT once again. Slater said if DX and NWO can have multiple reunions, then Nexus also deserves another chance.

"Imagine if, you know, there's a damn NXT show, things are happening, and then we all come back and jump the guardrail. You know what I mean? Imagine if that happened. Hell, DX came back six times. NWO came back three times. Why can't Nexus come back once, you know?" he said.

Heath Slater went on to say that he and some of the former Nexus members are free agents and waiting for WWE to knock on their doors.

"Trust me, I know (On Wade Barrett still in WWE) CM Punk's there, even like guys that was filtering in and out, like brother. Darren Young doesn't have a contract. I don't have a contract. P.J. [Justin Gabriel] don't have a contract. Tarver don't have a contract. DB [Daniel Bryan] is in AEW, but he can get placed with Punk, you know, Wade Barrett, you know, like the people are there. It's just, 'Hey, man, pick up the phone call. My number hasn't changed," he added. (32: 50 - 33:40)

Wade Barrett addresses his WWE in-ring future

Wade Barrett has made a seamless transition to the commentary team since returning to WWE in 2020. Though not officially retired, the 44-year-old British star hasn't laced up his boots in almost nine years.

Speaking with Metro UK, Barrett stated that he would be open to the idea of returning to in-ring competition if the storyline made sense to him.

”I’m fit and healthy. If something came up where, ‘Okay, there’s a match here; would you be interested in doing it?’ If it makes sense to me and I was excited to do it, absolutely, I could," he said.

WWE nearly brought back The Nexus around WrestleMania 36. With Wade Barrett the last active Nexus member in WWE today, it will be interesting to see if he will help bring back his former stablemates for one last run.

