WWE veteran Arn Anderson recently spoke about John Cena and why he got so much heat after 'burying' Nexus. Nexus was a faction led by Wade Barrett and comprised of members of the first season of NXT.

The group had a long rivalry with John Cena in 2010 after wreaking havoc in WWE. Many fans thought that Wade Barrett would go on to become a top heel. However, WWE booked John Cena in a manner that completely killed Nexus after the 14 man elimination tag match between Team WWE and Team Nexus.

The match saw John Cena emerge as ' superman' and completely dominated Nexus, managing to pick up the win.

Arn Anderson on why John Cena received backlash

Arn Anderson revealed that this type of booking is the reason why John Cena received backlash and heat backstage. He also stated that the win over Wade Barret's faction harmed Cena more than it hurt him in the long run.

''Why you would basically no sell that and become Superman and overcome all the other odds to just win is part of the reason Cena gets all the backlash from everybody that he does. All those that are anti-Cena, it’s for situations just like that. If all those minds you’re talking about are feeling the same way, that if John is going to win and survive, ok, but it should be by the skin of his teeth. Everybody can’t be wrong. So, I think they were correct in that. I think it hurt John more than it helped him. Even if you did have John sneak one out, a quick one, two, three, you can have that sink in for just a second and you can still have 3 of the Nexus guys there to go ahead and squash him.” (H/t: WrestlingNews)