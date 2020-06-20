Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett says he is not retired from wrestling

Wade Barrett is far from retired, in fact, he may even be returning to WWE.

The future seems bright for the former leader of WWE's Nexus.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Stu Bennett, aka Wade Barrett, talked about his current status in wrestling. Wade Barrett became famous in the world of WWE following his run in the first season of NXT. followed by his invasion on the main roster along with the rest of the NXT participants as the Nexus. While his run in WWE did not go in the best way possible, he still built up a good base of wrestling fans with his run in the Nexus and the Bad News Barrett character.

10 years ago today: June 7th 2010.



Thank you to the other seven men who helped make it happen.



History will be written by the victors, but those who were there to witness it are forever immune to their revision.



You’re either Nexus or you’re against us. ⚫️🟡 pic.twitter.com/g5Wx0U0rz6 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) June 7, 2020

During the interview, Wade Barrett revealed that he was not retired from wrestling in any way, although it has been a long time since he last performed in the ring.

Wade Barrett confirmed that he was not retired in any sense of the term from the professional wrestling business. There has been a lot of speculation from the WWE Universe and the wrestling community that Wade Barrett might have put his wrestling days behind him as he was not really active in-ring recently.

Instead, Wade Barrett said that he really enjoyed his time working with NWA recently and he loved doing commentary. He looked back at his time in Florida Championship Wrestling where he worked for Dusty Rhodes and was the color commentator.

When it comes to his in-ring career, he said that he would definitely consider returning to an in-ring role if the right offer came to him at the right time. He even said that he would consider coming back to WWE. He would then have to get new wrestling trunks as his old ones from his time in WWE might have been thrown out.

"I am not retired in any sense of the word, in terms of pro wrestling. I love doing commentary, and I love working with NWA, as that's been a goal of mine, for a long time. I started off in FCW working for Dusty Rhodes and being the color commentator down there in 2008 to 2009, and I've always loved it, ever since. So, I'm really enjoying working with NWA on that. Obviously, things are shut down at the moment, and I don't know when it's all coming back. But at some point, it will kick off again.

"In terms of in-ring, maybe at some point; if the right place, the right time, the right offer, comes in. Then, I can see myself dusting off the boots…I might need some new trunks, as they might have gotten thrown out, but I still have the boots."