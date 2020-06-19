Former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett looking to make a return to wrestling

Former leader of the Nexus Wade Barrett may now be open to return to WWE.

Bad News Barrett has now delivered what can be rather good news for the wrestling community.

Wade Barrett

Amidst the chaos that the entire world is going through right now with the pandemic and social disturbances, many companies have had to stop operating at this time. With a lot of people looking for work, former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett is no exception, and he is currently looking to make a return to the world of wrestling.

10 years ago today: June 7th 2010.



Thank you to the other seven men who helped make it happen.



History will be written by the victors, but those who were there to witness it are forever immune to their revision.



You’re either Nexus or you’re against us. ⚫️🟡 pic.twitter.com/g5Wx0U0rz6 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) June 7, 2020

Stu Bennett aka Wade Barrett has opened up now on a potential return to WWE. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion and the formidable leader of Nexus in a recent interview with Comic Book Movie talked about his interest in returning to WWE.

Wade Barrett open to returning to WWE

The former Nexus leader has stayed away from active in-ring competition ever since he was released by WWE. He has mentioned several times that he was miserable in WWE and has been working in the NWA as a commentator. He has also been acting in several movies.

Crazy week of interviews promoting the 🇺🇸 release of I AM VENGEANCE: RETALIATION tomorrow on all major VOD platforms. Thanks to all who read/listened/interviewed/helped. Hope you enjoy the movie.. let’s kick some ass! 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/CBvoz19P3n — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) June 19, 2020

However, now. Barrett has revealed that he is open to a return.

Not only is he open to returning to a wrestling role in WWE, but he also made clear that he was ready to work in Impact Wrestling, AEW, ROH, or NJPW.

“When I left there [WWE], I was of the opinion that I was done with working there. I was pretty angry with a couple of people from when I was working there and when I left, a couple of people in management. I think time is a great healer, shall we say, and I certainly don’t have much anger left in me in regards to that now.”

Wade Barrett made it clear that he did not have a sense of loyalty to WWE which would prevent him from working elsewhere. He said that for him, returning to wrestling a 'business decision, which would depend on the offer that he received and whether Wade Barrett was able to trust the offer.

“If there were to be an offer, I would approach it as a normal business decision if it was an offer from AEW or Ring or Honor or New Japan, or anything like that. It’s simply a business decision: is it worth it, do I like the offer, do I like the pitch, do I believe what I’m being pitched is actually going to happen? That’s another big one. I would approach anything that came my way, the same I would from any other company to be honest with you.”