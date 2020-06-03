Nexus' possible WWE return being canceled 'devastated' Darren Young

The Nexus

Darren Young was on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, where he talked about a variety of topics. While he spoke about the current tensions in the United States, he also mentioned that before the current pandemic, there was a chance that Nexus could return to WWE.

When that was canceled thanks to the pandemic and all the plans being changed, Young admitted that he was really devastated.

Darren Young says Nexus' potential WWE return being canceled devastated him

During his appearance on The Bump, Darren Young looked back on his run in WWE as part of The Nexus. He looked back on the first time they came out and how he enjoyed his run in the company early on.

"We were all fearful of the unknown, but we knew that we had to deliver. My job was to knock out Tony Chimel, and I laid him out as hard as I could. But it was a moment that I'll never ever ever forget."

Young then went on to say that at an earlier point of the year, they were called back by WWE as well. He was supposed to be a part of WrestleMania and Axxess, but he felt that there was a chance that Nexus could return to WWE. However, with the pandemic, that chance no longer existed.

"Earlier this year I was called back by WWE to be part of WrestleMania and Axxess. Who knows? The Nexus could have re-debuted in WWE, but with the pandemic, everything was canceled, so I was devastated."

Nexus and their debut in WWE

The Nexus and their debut in the world of wrestling shocked the world when it happened in 2010. Consisting of eight rookies from the first season of NXT, the faction made their debut and destroyed everyone who got in their way.

The group consisted of Wade Barrett, Daniel Bryan, Darren Young, Skip Sheffield aka Ryback, Justin Gabriel, David Otunga, Heath Slater, and Michael Tarver.

They made their debut in June of 2010, where they absolutely destroyed John Cena, CM Punk, Luke Gallows, Jerry Lawler, Matt Striker, Justin Roberts, and everyone else who was at ringside.

They would dominate for a long time, until SummerSlam, where John Cena's team was able to defeat The Nexus altogether, with Cena defeating Barrett.