WWE will book ex-World Heavyweight Champion to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, says Layla; 2 major reasons behind the possible decision

Several top WWE Superstars have declared for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. Former WWE Women's Champion Layla recently predicted the winner of the anticipated match.

After nearly a decade of absence, CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based company in November 2023. Two months later, The Best in The World was close to winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble before getting eliminated by Cody Rhodes. The former World Heavyweight Champion has now vowed to overcome 29 other superstars to win this year's Men's Royal Rumble and book his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Chairshot Sports, Layla predicted the winner of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. She claimed the Triple H-led creative team would book Punk to win the match for two major reasons:

"[Who wins the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble this year?] CM Punk. My reason is because I feel like he's not getting any younger, and that's just one of the reasons. And I feel like he left in such a tenacious way when he left WWE, and it was because he was never [in the] main event of WrestleMania," she said.

The former WWE Divas Champion added:

"And that's been his goal. And I feel like this year is the year that he will; I do believe he will get that this year. I just have a strong, strong feeling that CM Punk will get his dream." [36:24 - 37:03]

CM Punk will eliminate a top WWE star from the Royal Rumble, predicts Freddie Prinze Jr.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently discussed the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast. He claimed Drew McIntyre had no chance of winning the match.

The Hollywood star claimed CM Punk would eliminate The Scottish Warrior after hitting him with a move similar to the one that McIntyre used to injure The Second City Saint during last year's match.

"What I see happening is there's no way Drew McIntyre is winning the Royal Rumble, not if CM Punk's in it. And I won't bet against CM Punk ever again. But now you get a cool story, where I think CM Punk might try to do the same move to Drew, like get him in the Future Shock DDT or the Pedigree, whatever it's gonna be, and smash him and then throw him out of the ring," Prinze Jr. said.

It will be interesting to see if The Game books The Best in The World to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

