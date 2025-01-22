5 WWE stars who could score the most eliminations in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble

WWE fans wait patiently for the Royal Rumble PLE each year due to the elimination matches it offers. Meanwhile, superstars prepare to compete in the match and last as long as they can in hopes of winning the contest.

Over the years, several records have been made and broken during Royal Rumble matches. From the Iron Man of the contest to those who score the most eliminations, the numbers always make a difference in crowning the Royal Rumble winner.

This year, too, many fans will look out for the stars who will score the most eliminations in the Royal Rumble matches. It could turn out to be a star-making performance for some.

Check out the five male superstars who could score the highest number of eliminations in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

#5. Oba Femi has the potential to become the face of the company

The Ruler of NXT recently won the top title of the brand to establish his dominance. Oba Femi has what it takes to become the next big thing in WWE if he gets the right bookings.

Shawn Michaels could throw his weight behind his brand’s top champion to represent NXT in the 2025 Royal Rumble Match. The Ruler could deliver and send shockwaves with his performance.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Femi score the highest number of eliminations during the 2025 men’s Rumble match. He could even go on to break the record held by Brock Lesnar.

Oba Femi could singlehandedly eliminate big stars such as Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu from the contest.

#4. Jacob Fatu has been on a wild run

Speaking of Jacob Fatu, the newcomer is also looking to make an impact after his WWE debut last year. WWE had to tone him down during his alliance with Solo Sikoa, but it looks like The Samoan Werewolf has finally been unleashed.

The result could see him wreak havoc in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match after entering the contest early. He could take out some big names from the ring rather quickly to score the most eliminations.

While it’s unlikely that he will win the match, a strong showing and a record number of eliminations could help him gain more steam on the main roster.

#3. Solo Sikoa needs to rebuild himself

Solo Sikoa has been struggling in WWE for some time. His loss to Roman Reigns on RAW’s Netflix premiere seems to have thrown him down into a deeper hole.

Sikoa could return at the 2025 Royal Rumble with a new attitude and reprise his character as The Street Champion that he had in NXT. That could see him get back to his destructive role where he could eliminate several superstars from the ring.

WWE will likely want Sikoa to remain a top star on SmackDown after giving him so many high-profile matches and storylines. Allowing him to eliminate some big names, including Jacob Fatu, from the Rumble could turn out to be the right move for the star.

#2. CM Punk could win the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble

The Best in the World is among the favorites to win the 2025 Royal Rumble. CM Punk has made a few too many enemies since his WWE return.

Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Ethan Page will be some of the big WWE stars who would love to eliminate CM Punk from the contest. However, Triple H could allow him to take out a record number of stars from the match, especially if he is penned to win the contest.

The angle would put Punk back in the game and give him a massive push ahead of a potential world title match at WrestleMania 41. He is already one of the biggest stars in the company, and a notable performance would keep him on top for longer.

#1. Roman Reigns could be a top threat to other WWE Superstars

Roman Reigns has done it before, and The Original Tribal Chief could do it again. Reigns would walk into the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble as a favorite to win the contest.

The OTC will enter his first Rumble after a long time, and fans could expect him to get the same treatment as he has done in his previous appearances. Triple H would likely treat The OTC as the biggest fish in the match and build the match around him once he entered the ring.

WWE fans could see Roman Reigns score the highest number of eliminations once again en route to another monumental win. The victory could take him to WrestleMania 41, where he could have another title match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

