Unfortunate trend for Drew McIntyre emerges following WWE RAW

An unfortunate trend emerged for Drew McIntyre following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The veteran suffered a loss in the main event of this past Monday's edition of the red brand.

Seth Rollins squared off against Drew McIntyre in a WrestleMania XL rematch on RAW. The Visionary picked up the win by rolling up The Scottish Warrior, but McIntyre unleashed an attack after the match. Sami Zayn attempted to help Rollins but accidentally hit the former World Heavyweight Champion with a Helluva Kick.

Following RAW, the account "wwenostalgia_" on Instagram noted that McIntyre has been coming up short lately. Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him at WrestleMania XL and CM Punk defeated him in a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood 2024. He also lost to Jey Uso on RAW's debut episode on Netflix and came up short against Rollins this past Monday night.

Trending

McIntyre has already announced that he will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match at the premium live event next month.

Vince Russo reacts to Drew McIntyre's loss on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Drew McIntyre's loss on RAW and claimed that it made the 39-year-old look bad.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that McIntyre has been defeated by a roll-up multiple times in recent weeks. The legend claimed that it made the former champion look like "an absolute idiot."

"That's the problem. Everybody has been doing this schtick for years. How many times have we seen them beat Drew McIntyre like that? They must have beaten Drew like that about a dozen times. Bro, it's just the same schtick with these people. Every time they beat him, they make him look like an absolute idiot, every single time, man!" [From 34:55 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

McIntyre's reign as World Heavyweight Champion only lasted five minutes before Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him at WWE WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if he can earn another major title opportunity by winning the Men's Royal Rumble match next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback