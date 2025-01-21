Potential reason behind Sami Zayn's recent heel actions revealed

Sami Zayn hit Seth Rollins with a Helluva Kick in the closing moments of this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW. The veteran seemingly aimed for Drew McIntyre, but the former champion got out of the way at the last moment.

Zayn cut a promo last night on WWE RAW and announced that he will compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month. He later had a conversation with Rollins backstage and thanked him for telling him to focus on his own career. Karrion Kross was spotted in the background listening to their conversation.

Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event of this past Monday's edition of the red brand. After the match, McIntyre attacked The Visionary and Zayn attempted to make the save. However, Sami Zayn accidentally hit Rollins with a Helluva Kick as RAW went off the air.

Kross took to his Instagram story and revealed a potential reason for Sami Zayn's actions at the end of RAW. The leader of The Final Testament could be playing mind games with the former Intercontinental Champion and shared a cryptic message following last night's show. You can check out Kross' message on Instagram by clicking here:

"They're all lying to you. Except for me," he wrote.

Kross shared a cryptic message after RAW. [Image credit: Karrion Kross on Instagram]

Kross and his faction were previously in a rivalry with The Wyatt Sicks, but Uncle Howdy's group used the transfer window to move to RAW.

Vince Russo reacts to Sami Zayn hitting Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Sami Zayn's actions last night on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that Sami Zayn wasn't aiming for Rollins, and it was an accident. The legend mocked the idea of the former World Heavyweight Champion not being able to figure out that the 40-year-old was aiming for Drew McIntyre:

"This was an absolute accident, there’s no bones about it. Drew got out of the way, he didn’t mean to kick Rollins and now what? You’re gonna have Rollins come back and say oh you meant to do that on purpose when it was clearly a mistake. They don’t know how to book," said Russo. [From 55:40 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is shaping up to be a memorable show. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar punches their ticket to WrestleMania 41 by winning the Men's Royal Rumble match next month.

