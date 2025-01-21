"That poor freaking guy man"- Veteran comments on WWE's booking of Drew McIntyre on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the closing segment of RAW that featured Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins. Russo criticized the way the company decided to end this week's flagship show.

McIntyre and Rollins faced off in a singles match to close off this week's RAW. While the Visionary was able to get the win, his victory celebration was short-lived as he was attacked by the Scottish Warrior after the match. While Sami Zayn came out to make the save for Rollins, he accidentally ended up hitting the latter after McIntyre moved out of the way.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that the 'accidentally hitting' angle did not make much sense:

"This was an absolute accident, there’s no bones about it. Drew got out of the way, he didn’t mean to kick Rollins and now what? You’re gonna have Rollins come back and say oh you meant to do that on purpose when it was clearly a mistake. They don’t know how to book."

The former WWE writer added that he does not see much in store for Drew McIntyre:

"What does Drew come back and say now? What’s Drew’s promo next week? That poor freaking guy man. I’d hate to be him because after all that while, what do you say? What do you say after a while." [From 55:40 onwards]

Drew McIntyre has suffered many notable losses in the last few months in WWE. He is one of the few to have declared for the upcoming Royal Rumble and many are hoping that the Scottish Warrior turns things around in the 30-man battle royal.

