"He's gone" - Uncle Howdy's WWE future revealed

Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks' sudden absence from WWE TV has become a topic of discussion among fans. Last night on RAW, we learned an important update on their immediate future.

The Wyatt Sicks were recently embroiled in a months-long feud with the Final Testament. On the December 9 episode of RAW last year, Karrion Kross, the Miz, and the Authors of Pain pulled off an upset victory over the Wyatt Sicks in an eight-man tag team match.

A few weeks later, The Miz faced Dexter Lumis in a singles match, which ended in a disqualification after the Final Testament caused interference. The Wyatt Sicks' members managed to fend off their rivals that night without Uncle Howdy's help.

Last week on RAW, Karrion Kross came out of Adam Pearce's room and informed The Miz that the Wyatt Sicks had been moved to SmackDown via the transfer window.

The Doom Walker confirmed this again when Jackie Redmond interviewed him and his wife, Scarlett, in the midst of the WWE Universe last night on RAW.

Kross said Howdy is gone from RAW, signaling the end of their rivalry in an abrupt manner.

"Well, I mean, look I'm the only guy to beat Uncle Howdy. I derailed all their momentum. He's gone, I won, they lost. Let's all have an emotional meltdown about it," Kross said.

It is worth noting that neither Adam Pearce nor Nick Aldis has confirmed Wyatt Sicks' move to SmackDown.

With Karrion Kross seemingly going after Seth Rollins next, it all but confirms that WWE has a different direction for Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks.

