4 Reasons why Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks have been off WWE TV lately

The Wyatt Sicks has been one of the most interesting factions in WWE in the recent past. The mystic group made its debut on the August 5, 2024, edition of RAW and since then has made limited but impactful appearances.

It feuded with American Made stable first and then moved on to The Final Testament. However, their much-publicized rivalry with the Karrion Kross-led group didn't culminate in a major WWE Premium Live Event. Apart from one televised match on RAW, the two factions didn't come face-to-face for another match. Moreover, they haven't had much presence on RAW in the last two weeks.

The group last showed up on the December 23, 2024, edition of RAW in which it attacked The Final Testament again. On the January 13, 2025, episode of RAW, it was revealed that The Wyatt Sicks had been moved to SmackDown. However, Uncle Howdy and his men didn't make their debut on the January 17 edition of the blue brand.

Trending

This listicle will discuss four potential reasons why The Wyatt Sicks have been taken off TV in the past few weeks:

#4. No immediate creative plans for The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown

It is believed by some that the company doesn't have a compelling storyline for Uncle Howdy's group on SmackDown yet. It was earlier rumored that Judgment Day from RAW could be moved to SmackDown and the two groups would feud against each other and eventually lock horns at WrestleMania 41.

However, The Judgment Day is still on the red brand and they might be moved to the blue brand in the next few weeks. Until then, The Wyatt Sicks may have sporadic appearances on SmackDown.

#3. Used as a special attraction

The company may also have plans to use them as a special attraction rather than getting the group for a random match on TV. The Wyatt Sicks have already garnered significant attention with their off-beat appearances on TV like the kidnapping of a superstar or for issuing a warning to a heel superstar for seemingly crossing a line. Until the company chalks out a compelling strategy for Uncle Howdy's group, it may use it for special appearances only.

#2. Waiting for Alexa Bliss’ return

The return of former RAW Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss is highly anticipated at this year's women's Royal Rumble. The 33-year-old superstar has been on hiatus since Royal Rumble 2023 when she fell short against Bianca Belair in a title match. Bliss went on a hiatus for her pregnancy and hasn't made her comeback yet.

It has been rumored for weeks that Alexa Bliss might make a return either as the sixth member of The Wyatt Sicks or that she could take out Nikki Cross and replace her in the group. Knowing her past with the Uncle Howdy character, Bliss returning as a member of The Wyatt Sicks may not be a big surprise. The Stamford-based company could be waiting for her return and then give a new direction to Uncle Howdy's group.

#1. Potential feud with Malakai Black if he returns to WWE in time for 'Mania

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black (currently known as Malakai Black in AEW) has been heavily rumored to make his return to WWE. The 39-year-old star's current contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion is reported to expire soon, and he is expected to return to WWE by Royal Rumble 2025.

The House of Black leader is rumored to enter a feud with The Wyat Sicks and attack Uncle Howdy upon his return, resulting in the two squaring off at WrestleMania 41. It might also happen that Malakai Black may also join The Wyatt Sicks as the sixth member and the mysterious group is given a new direction.

Be that as it may, the creative team does have certain plans for Uncle Howdy's faction on SmackDown and by keeping them away from TV, Triple H is keeping the cards close to his chest. Next week's episode of SmackDown shall reveal more in this saga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback