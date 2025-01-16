4 Signs The Judgment Day will move to WWE SmackDown

The Judgment Day in WWE might be set for a roster change. Things haven't been good for the heel group of late. Amid the constant infighting and differences, three members of the faction have also lost their gold in recent times.

While JD McDonagh and Finn Balor lost their World Tag Team Championship to The War Raiders, Liv Morgan dropped her WWE Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley last week on Monday Night RAW. Moreover, Dominik Mysterio tried to reconcile with Ripley, but the latter attacked him.

This week, Finn Balor lost a Street Fight to Damian Priest on RAW, marking his second defeat to The Archer of Infamy. Liv Morgan has not challenged The Eradicator for the title yet. Meanwhile, it appears that the heel faction could be moved to Friday Night SmackDown like The Wyatt Sicks.

This listicle will look at four potential reasons why The Judgment Day group is headed to SmackDown soon.

#4 Feud with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley is almost over

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest decimated Finn Balor on RAW this week, seemingly finishing his story with The Prince for the time being. Balor had to be stretchered out of the arena, and it appears that he might be out of action for some time.

Liv Morgan didn't confront Rhea Ripley on RAW this week, leading many to believe that she might be done with The Eradicator. Former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax came out to confront Mami. SmackDown Superstar Bayley also came out, but she didn't challenge Ripley for the title.

The segment showed that Liv Morgan wouldn't challenge Mami for the title. Hence, she might move to SmackDown to pursue Tiffany Stratton's title.

#3 Lack of direction on WWE RAW

There's no clear direction for The Judgment Day on RAW. The group as a unit hasn't been involved in a storyline with another faction for a while. In recent months, Balor and McDonagh were pursuing their own goals, while Dominik was also looking to make his way to the top.

Liv Morgan was engaged in a feud with Ripley, while Carlito and Raquel Rodriguez weren't involved in any prominent storyline as such. There is a lack of direction for them on RAW, and it appears that they might find their next big program on SmackDown.

#2 Rumored feud with The Wyatt Sicks

There have also been rumors of The Judgment Day feuding with The Wyatt Sicks in WWE. This prospect has gained more momentum as the Wyatts have reportedly been moved to the blue brand amid the Transfer Window.

There are chances that The Judgment Day too might be moved to the blue brand soon. If it happens, the two factions could engage in a rivalry heading into WWE WrestleMania 41.

#1 Dominik Mysterio's secret meeting with Nick Aldis last month

'Dirty' Dom was seen backstage on SmackDown last month in a secret meeting with SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis. This raised speculations of him betraying The Judgment Day and moving to the SmackDown brand.

However, the meeting could have been about Dominik discussing The Judgment Day's move to the blue brand before WrestleMania 41. The chat could lead to changes in The Judgment Day, with some members walking out and new ones joining the group on WWE SmackDown.

