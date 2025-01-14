4 reasons why Nia Jax needs to move over to WWE RAW

Nia Jax made a surprise appearance on WWE RAW last night and confronted Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator captured the title last Monday night by defeating Liv Morgan.

Jax noted that she had spoken to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce about the transfer window and vowed to win the Women's Royal Rumble match next month. Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on The Irresistible Force on January 3, 2025, edition of SmackDown to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

Listed below are four reasons why Nia Jax needs to move over to RAW.

#4. Nia Jax needs a fresh start on WWE RAW

SmackDown - Source: Getty

Nia Jax captured the WWE Women's Championship from Bayley at SummerSlam 2024 and had an impressive reign as champion. The Irresistible Force successfully defended the title against Naomi on SmackDown before Tiffany Stratton's Money in the Bank cashed in.

Trending

Stratton and Jax were previously in an alliance, but that is no longer the case following this past Friday's episode of SmackDown. Jax could use a fresh start on RAW, as she has already dominated most of the division on the blue brand. The brand switch would allow the former champion to have new opponents and storylines.

#3. Jax could reignite her rivalry with Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE television since the May 27 edition of RAW but is rumored to have signed a new contract with the promotion. Big Time Becks could be making her return to the red brand soon, and the company may consider having her square off against Nia Jax.

Jax infamously busted Lynch open on the RAW ahead of Survivor Series 2018, which ultimately led to the formation of The Man character. The Irish star could return to action after her hiatus with an impressive victory over Nia in the weeks ahead on the red brand.

#2. She could be the star who attacked Jade Cargill

WWE Bash In Berlin - Source: Getty

Jade Cargill has not been seen on WWE television since she was brutally attacked by a mystery assailant on the November 22, 2024, edition of SmackDown. The former AEW was attacked backstage and slammed on top of a car hood. Naomi has since replaced Cargill in the tag team with Bianca Belair, and the duo are listed as the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

Nia Jax may have been the star behind the attack and could be trying to move RAW to avoid revenge from Jade Cargill. If Jax is aware that Cargill will be returning to SmackDown soon, she may try to avoid the 32-year-old by using the transfer window to move to the red brand.

#1. Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax could battle once again

Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax had a rivalry last year that culminated at Elimination Chamber 2024. The Eradicator defeated Jax at the premium live event in Perth, Australia, to retain the Women's World Championship.

Nia's claim may come true, and the veteran could win the Women's Royal Rumble match next month. Ripley and Jax could then square off once again for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback