4 Possible reasons why Becky Lynch is feuding with Nia Jax on WWE RAW

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Nia Jax faced off against Shayna Baszler in a singles match. However, before the contest, she was involved in a backstage segment with Becky Lynch, and the duo hinted at feuding against each other.

This feud later became official when Lynch made an appearance after Nia Jax registered a victory against Baszler. Now that the WWE Universe knows the duo will square off against each other in the coming weeks, there are questions about why the Stamford-based promotion booked this feud.

In this article, we will look at four reasons why WWE might have booked a feud between Nia Jax and Becky Lynch:

#4. Nia Jax vs Becky Lynch can be title eliminator

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Championship dominantly against Zoey Stark. With this victory, Ripley has almost defeated everyone apart from Becky Lynch and Nia Jax. While The Eradicator has wins over Jax, they haven't come in singles competition.

Hence, this current feud between Lynch and The Irresistible Force can lead them to a potential match against Rhea Ripley. A change in opponent would be great for the Aussie as well.

#3. Perfect feud before Royal Rumble

After Survivor Series: WarGames, WWE's next big Premium Live Event will come in January 2024, when the promotion hosts the Royal Rumble in Tampa, Florida. Given how Survivor Series went, fans will have great expectations from next year's Rumble.

Hence, the Stamford-based promotion would have to build up perfect feuds leading to the mega event. The current feud between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax can be WWE's attempt at doing the same. It will be interesting to see how the duo is booked leading up to Royal Rumble.

#2. To lead the Women's Divison

While Rhea Ripley's accomplishments as Women's World Champion have been great, the Aussie has done much more and has grown to become the leader of The Judgment Day. This has led to Ripley doing much more than just being part of the women's division.

Given the heel faction's storyline continues to take an interesting turn week after week, there is a chance the promotion might not book her against a female superstar for some time. This is where Lynch and Jax could shine and lead the women's division on RAW.

#1. For Becky Lynch to settle her score

In 2018, Becky Lynch led a troop of SmackDown wrestlers in an attempt to invade RAW. During the segment, the Irish landed a couple of punches on Nia Jax, which led to the latter being unhappy. However, when Jax expressed her displeasure by countering with a right, it led to a broken nose and concussion for Lynch.

This punch by The Irresistible Force also led to Becky Lynch missing out on her Survivor Series match that year. Since this incident took place, Lynch hasn't really sought revenge against Jax.

Hence, this feud could be the perfect way for the former NXT Champion to settle her score with Jax.