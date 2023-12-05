Nia Jax runs away from WWE Superstar after big win on RAW

WWE Superstar Nia Jax faced Shayna Baszler during the latest episode of RAW. The former tag team partners were involved in a backstage confrontation last Monday. Hence, a one-on-one match between the two powerhouses was later made official for this week's show. Interestingly, Becky Lynch appeared to intimidate Nia after the bout.

Baszler began the encounter on the front foot as she hit a rising knee in the corner before working on Jax's arm. However, the latter escaped the wristlock by countering with a sit-out powerbomb.

Baszler showcased her diverse offensive arsenal, attempting various moves throughout the match. She eventually locked in the dangerous Kirifuda Clutch. Jax seemed to be fading, but she turned the tables by countering with a Senton, breaking free from the submission hold.

Seizing the opportunity, Jax executed the Banzai Drop, securing a decisive victory over Baszler.

After the bout, Becky Lynch emerged to confront Jax, but the latter chose to step away from the fight, opting to delay the confrontation for the time being.

Before the match, Nia Jax had hinted during Lynch's backstage interview that after handling Baszler, she'd be coming for The Man. This sets the stage for the former WWE Women's Champions to reignite their well-documented rivalry.

