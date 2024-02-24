Why did Nia Jax lose to Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber 2024? Likely reason explored

Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax delivered a slugfest as they squared off in the main event of Elimination Chamber 2024. WWE had been building the Irresistible Force for quite some time and showcasing her as a big threat to Ripley's championship reign. However, she failed to get her hands on the Women's World Title despite her best efforts.

Nia Jax lost to The Eradicator because WWE currently does not have any plans to make her a champion at the moment. The company has already penciled in plans for the Women's World Title at WrestleMania XL. WWE started teasing the Rhea Ripley-Becky Lynch feud long ago, which was in the works.

Therefore, this is a potential reason why the Irresistible Force did not emerge victorious at the spectacular event in Perth, Australia. WWE put her against The Nightmare, as the company seemingly wanted to show the latter as a dominant force ahead of her big match at The Show of Shows.

Nonetheless, the Stamford-based promotion has been keeping Nia Jax in the spotlight since her return. The fact that Jax headlined a premium live event with Ripley drops a subtle hint that WWE has major plans for her going forward.

