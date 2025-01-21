3 Reasons why Seth Rollins beat Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW this week

During the latest episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, Seth Rollins main-evented once again, this time clashing with Drew McIntyre. The Visionary and The Scottish Warrior destroyed each other in this showdown, but it ended with Rollins securing a victory over Drew out of nowhere.

In the post-match, McIntyre gave Rollins a beatdown, which was interrupted when Sami Zayn arrived and accidentally attacked the 38-year-old star. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW this week.

#3. To stretch the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is presently a villainous star in the Stamford-based promotion. So, his loss in the match implies that WWE likely wants to extend his rivalry with The Visionary. The post-match beatdown further confirmed that WWE plans to escalate tensions between these two stars.

If Drew had defeated Seth, Rollins wouldn’t be expected to launch a post-match attack, which would likely end their rivalry. However, with McIntyre’s loss, he likely won’t spare Seth until he avenges this defeat.

#2. To generate hype for the Men's Royal Rumble match

Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins are all set to participate in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match in 2025. It’s important to note that WWE has not only added McIntyre and Rollins but also incorporated Sami Zayn into this storyline. Despite the attack on Sami being accidental, it seems that WWE is portraying the classic every man for himself theme.

With the Royal Rumble 2025 just a few weeks away, fans can expect to see more segments like this involving the Rumble participants.

#1. Seth Rollins needed a big win

The Visionary recently engaged in a rivalry with CM Punk, clashing with him on multiple occasions. However, each time, The Best in The World came out on top. Rollins even suffered a loss on the RAW premiere on Netflix on January 6, 2025.

Therefore, a major win over McIntyre was essential for Seth Rollins, as it gave him some momentum heading into the over-the-top-rope battle at the 2025 Royal Rumble match. Additionally, this marks Rollins' first major win since RAW debuted on Netflix, which also signals that Triple H is still prioritizing Seth as one of the top stars on the platform.

Last year at WrestleMania, Drew was the one who defeated Rollins, scoring a major triumph. So, Seth’s victory seems to be a form of payback for putting The Scottish Warrior over at The Showcase of the Immortals.

