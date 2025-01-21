Drew McIntyre's attempt to injure Seth Rollins foiled by former champion

Drew McIntyre tried to injure Seth Rollins during the latest episode of WWE RAW. However, his plan was spoiled by a former champion.

Drew McIntyre has had some issues with Sami Zayn recently, especially after the latter reunited with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series. These two men even competed against each other at Saturday Night's Main Event 2024 and on the December 16, 2024, episode of WWE RAW. On both occasions, Drew came out on top.

However, since this feud, Sami has been looking forward to the Royal Rumble and he even had a little chat with Seth Rollins about it tonight on RAW. On the other hand, The Visionary got pulled back into a feud with Drew McIntyre after their confrontation last week. They both faced off in the main event of the red brand tonight.

Seth Rollins picked up the win with the rollup, which didn't sit right with Drew, who attacked him after the match. He placed Rollins' head near the ring post, and when it looked like he was about to do something drastic, former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn came out to make the save and thwart The Scottish Warrior's plan.

It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre will target Sami Zayn next for tonight's interference.

