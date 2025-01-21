WWE made Drew McIntyre look like an "absolute idiot" on RAW due to one moment, blasts veteran (Exclusive)

Monday Night RAW ended with a rematch from WrestleMania as Drew McIntyre faced Seth Rollins. The Scottish Warrior, however, was on the losing end this time and Vince Russo was appalled by how he tasted defeat.

Drew McIntyre has been one of the most improved superstars in recent years. He has reinvented himself as one of WWE's most effective heels. While he has a few world title reigns under his belt, McIntyre has also lost some very big matches but still remains a top act on TV.

Drew wrestled a man he beat at WrestleMania 40 this week, Seth Rollins, and unfortunately fell victim to a sudden roll-up from The Visionary.

Vince Russo criticized the unoriginal finish and noted that WWE has always booked a similar ending whenever they want McIntyre to lose.

Russo wasn't a fan of the writing and believed it made McIntyre look bad in the process:

"That's the problem. Everybody has been doing this schtick for years. How many times have we seen them beat Drew McIntyre like that? They must have beaten Drew like that about a dozen times. Bro, it's just the same schtick with these people. Every time they beat him, they make him look like an absolute idiot, every single time, man!" [From 34:55 onwards]

Russo's frustrations stemmed from WWE repeating ideas and pointed out how every major superstar currently was doing the old Royal Rumble routine, with promos revolving around the match and their goal to win it.

The monotonous creative, however, was also being felt in the in-ring action, according to Vince and WWE might want to switch things up before a spree of big shows.

