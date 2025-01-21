  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE made Drew McIntyre look like an "absolute idiot" on RAW due to one moment, blasts veteran (Exclusive)

WWE made Drew McIntyre look like an "absolute idiot" on RAW due to one moment, blasts veteran (Exclusive)

By Lennard Surrao
Modified Jan 21, 2025 10:48 GMT
Drew McIntyre looked distraught on RAW. [Images via SonyLIV
Drew McIntyre looked distraught on RAW. [Images via SonyLIV's broadcast]

Monday Night RAW ended with a rematch from WrestleMania as Drew McIntyre faced Seth Rollins. The Scottish Warrior, however, was on the losing end this time and Vince Russo was appalled by how he tasted defeat.

Drew McIntyre has been one of the most improved superstars in recent years. He has reinvented himself as one of WWE's most effective heels. While he has a few world title reigns under his belt, McIntyre has also lost some very big matches but still remains a top act on TV.

Drew wrestled a man he beat at WrestleMania 40 this week, Seth Rollins, and unfortunately fell victim to a sudden roll-up from The Visionary.

also-read-trending Trending

Vince Russo criticized the unoriginal finish and noted that WWE has always booked a similar ending whenever they want McIntyre to lose.

Russo wasn't a fan of the writing and believed it made McIntyre look bad in the process:

"That's the problem. Everybody has been doing this schtick for years. How many times have we seen them beat Drew McIntyre like that? They must have beaten Drew like that about a dozen times. Bro, it's just the same schtick with these people. Every time they beat him, they make him look like an absolute idiot, every single time, man!" [From 34:55 onwards]
youtube-cover

Russo's frustrations stemmed from WWE repeating ideas and pointed out how every major superstar currently was doing the old Royal Rumble routine, with promos revolving around the match and their goal to win it.

The monotonous creative, however, was also being felt in the in-ring action, according to Vince and WWE might want to switch things up before a spree of big shows.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if the transcription is used.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी