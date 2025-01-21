WWE choosing a 40-year-old RAW star to win the Royal Rumble should not happen, feels Vince Russo (Exclusive)

It seems like every top WWE star aims to win the Royal Rumble match this year. Out of all the candidates, Vince Russo certainly doesn't want Sami Zayn to be the final survivor.

The former Intercontinental Champion cut a promo on RAW, expressing his intentions of becoming world champion after winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. Zayn isn't the only high-profile name who would compete in the match, and as expected, he would have to put on a generational performance to win.

As far as the creative goes, Vince Russo felt it was lazy of WWE to just have its stars cut generic promos about winning the Royal Rumble. Russo, for one, was not in favor of Zayn having his arm raised in the Rumble and believed if that were to happen, WWE would be in a horrible situation.

The outspoken wrestling veteran expressed his frustrations on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW:

"I'm so tired of, 'I'm going to win the Royal Rumble and be the heavyweight champion,' No, you're not. You're not, bro. If you win the Royal Rumble, that company is in a lot more trouble than I thought it was in. I don't believe any of this, stop giving me stuff I don't believe. Stop it. I'm so freaking tired of it." [32:40 - 33:04]

Vince Russo had no problems with Sami Zayn outside the ring, as he was confident that the 40-year-old WWE Superstar was greatly respected as a human being, father, and friend. However, Russo felt Zayn's apparent obsession with looking like the common person wasn't ideal for WWE's product, which was now on a bigger platform like Netflix.

"I just have an issue with, bro, you're on television but you're more consumed with wanting to look like the people who've paid money to want to see you. I have a problem with that, Chris [Featherstone]. I know, I can tell. This guy is the nicest guy on the planet, a great husband, a great father, great friend. That's not what I'm talking about here. I'm talking about, bro, you're on Netflix, this is a big deal." [33:56 - 34:40]

The Royal Rumble match guarantees the winner a world title shot at WrestleMania. Sami Zayn is just one of the many popular stars in WWE gunning for the lucrative opportunity.

