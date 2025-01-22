Major WWE star has no chance of winning the Royal Rumble; CM Punk will eliminate him, says ex-writer

Several top WWE Superstars have announced their participation in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently claimed one of these competitors has no chance of winning the bout.

During last year's Royal Rumble, CM Punk suffered a legit injury at the hands of Drew McIntyre. The two went on to have a heated feud, which saw them exchange victories. The Best in the World ended the rivalry by beating The Scottish Warrior in a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood.

With both superstars competing in the upcoming Royal Rumble bout, Prinze Jr. suggested things could heat up between them again. The former writer predicted on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast that McIntyre would not win the Royal Rumble. He proposed a scenario where Punk would hit his former rival with the same move that injured him last year before throwing him over the top rope.

"What I see happening, there's no way Drew McIntyre is winning the Royal Rumble, not if CM Punk's in it. And I won't bet against CM Punk ever again. But now you get a cool story where I think CM Punk might try to do the same move to Drew and that'll like get him in the Future Shock DDT or the Pedigree, whatever it's gonna be and smash him and then throw him out of the ring," Prinze Jr. said. [14:12 - 14:30]

Who will win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble? WWE analyst gives his take

Among the superstars who have declared for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble is the returning John Cena. The Cenation Leader kicked off his farewell tour on RAW's debut episode on Netflix by expressing his desire to win his 17th world title. Cena revealed that he intended to win the Royal Rumble to earn a shot at a world championship at WrestleMania 41.

On his Cheap Heat podcast, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg predicted that the 47-year-old legend would be the one to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match.

"I mean, I'll tell you what, today really made me believe John Cena wins that Royal Rumble."

It will be interesting to see if Cena comes face-to-face with fellow top names like CM Punk and Drew McIntyre during the 30-man contest.

Please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the transcription from the article's first half.

