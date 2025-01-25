4 WWE stars who could win the 2025 Royal Rumble based on rumors

The Royal Rumble is just a week away, and the hype for the event just keeps on increasing as we move towards January 1st. The lineup for both Royal Rumble matches keeps getting bigger. Superstars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, and more have already announced their entries.

With such big names in the Rumble, it is difficult to guess the winners. However, based on online rumors, here are four superstars who we feel will win the 2025 Royal Rumble matches:

#1. John Cena could very well be on the way to his 17th World Championship

On RAW's premier episode of Netflix, John Cena returned to the company to kick off his farewell tour. The Franchise Player made his fans happy when he announced that he was entering the Men's Royal Rumble Match. This final run could become a memorable one for The Cenation.

According to Dave Meltzer, internally John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship is being discussed for WrestleMania 41. This means the route to the WrestleMania 41's main event for Cena will be winning the Rumble. If Cena wins it, he will tie with Stone Cold Steve Austin for three Royal Rumble Match victories.

#2. Bianca Belair could return to the main event scene by winning the Royal Rumble

The EST of the WWE's graph could very soon see an upward trajectory. Bianca Belair could win the Rumble Match this year and punch her ticket for a World Championship bout at WrestleMania 41.

According to sources, the company planning to book Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. While plans in the WWE can change at times, Belair and Ripley have never been in a proper feud on the main roster. This potential storyline has the capability of main eventing The Show of Shows.

#3. Charlotte Flair could win her second Rumble this year

The Queen hasn't been on WWE TV for almost a year as she suffered a horrific ACL, MCL, and Meniscus injury in her match against Asuka. On the latest edition of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair announced she is returning to the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

If rumors are to be believed, she will win it too. According to sources, Triple H's creative team is discussing a few top-class matches for WrestleMania 41, out of which one is Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship:

"Rock vs. cody Cena vs. randy Tiffany vs. Flair Seth vs. Punk Roman vs. Solo (again) Career vs, Ula Fala. Is the 'Mania matches for 'Mania 41," the report noted.

This match is something that the champ as well as the fans would love. Stratton in many interviews has proclaimed that she would love to face Flair one day.

#4. Seth Rollins could again climb to the top of the WWE mountain

The Visionary lost his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL last year. Since then, he hasn't competed for the title and hasn't had any marquee moments this year apart from his recent match against CM Punk. However, that could all change at the Royal Rumble.

According to rumors, Seth Rollins vs. Gunther is being internally discussed for this year's WrestleMania. This means Rollins could toss 29 other men out and once again try and become the World Heavyweight Champion. Both superstars have never faced each other, a technical Rollins vs. hard-hitting Gunther would be a treat for the WWE Universe.

