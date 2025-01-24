WWE planning marquee women’s match at WrestleMania 41 - Reports

WWE is just under three months from presenting its 41st WrestleMania. The rumor mill is running wide open with talk and speculations on potential matches, surprises, and other happenings for Las Vegas. Sources have just revealed plans for a long-awaited blockbuster bout on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rhea Ripley dethroned Asuka of the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 and then won the SmackDown Women's Title from Charlotte Flair two years later at The Show of Shows. The Eradicator held the gold through till last year to retain over Becky Lynch but was forced to relinquish due to injury. The Aussie grappler then beat Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship weeks ago to seemingly secure her WrestleMania 41 spot.

Trending

Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37, then won the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch the following year on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and then retained the same title over Asuka the following year. She currently holds the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Naomi.

The Eradicator and The EST have often declared their interest in facing each other, particularly at a WrestleMania stage. The long-awaited Belair vs. Ripley PLE match is now being considered for this year's extravaganza, according to Fightful Select. This would likely be a title match, which is interesting as sources revealed another big WrestleMania match was being discussed.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Sources noted that Belair vs. Ripley had not been confirmed, but WWE's creative writing team was holding discussions regarding the potential match. It was reiterated that this was based on internal discussions and tentative plans, which often change.

Ripley and Belair have faced off in 13 singles bouts since 2017, but only two were televised as Ripley won on NXT TV in October 2019, then retained the NXT Women's Championship four months later at TakeOver: Portland.

Rhea Ripley to defend at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Rhea Ripley is marching towards WrestleMania 41 with the Women's World Championship. Before then, she has to make her first successful title defense at Saturday Night's Main Event 38.

The Eradicator will defend against Nia Jax at SNME in San Antonio, TX tomorrow night. This will be Ripley's first match since dethroning Morgan on January 6, and The Irresistible Force's first title match since dropping the Women's Championship to Tiffany Stratton on January 3.

Ripley and Jax have had just two singles matches in the past, and Ripley won both. She defeated Jax on RAW in August 2021, then retained the Women's World Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in front of her fellow countrymen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback